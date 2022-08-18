Lake Michigan

Man Dies After Being Pulled From Lake Michigan Near Montrose Beach

A man died early Thursday after he was pulled from Lake Michigan near Montrose Beach, Chicago police said.

At approximately 12:20 a.m. in the 200 block of West Montrose Drive, Chicago fire officials said they recovered the man from the lake.

He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.

