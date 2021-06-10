Man Dies After Being Pulled From Jackson Harbor, Officials Say

A man has died after he was pulled from the water in Jackson Harbor Wednesday evening, police said.

According to authorities, divers found the man underwater at approximately 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 6300 block of South Hayes. Officials say the man had been under water for more than 20 minutes before rescuers located him.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition. Just before 11 p.m., police said the man was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway, and no further details are available on the incident at this time.