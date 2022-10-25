Man Critically Injured in Hit-And-Run in Back of the Yards

A man was critically wounded Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to officials,

The man, 63, was standing on the sidewalk at about 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Ashland Avenue when the driver of a white sedan traveling northbound struck a parked vehicle, causing it to shift onto the curb and strike the pedestrian, Chicago police said.

The victim suffered trauma to the body and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was last listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the sedan struck two more vehicles before leaving on foot, officials said.

No one was in custody.