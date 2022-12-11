Man Critically Hurt After Shooting; 3 Injured as Victim Flees Scene

A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times Sunday morning, while three women were also injured after their vehicle was struck by the victim as he attempted to flee the scene.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the West Garfield Park neighborhood at approximately 8 a.m. Sunday.

A 44-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 200 block of South Kilbourn when another vehicle pulled up alongside him. Three men got out of that vehicle and fired shots in his direction, according to police.

The man then attempted to drive away from the scene, and he ultimately struck a vehicle in the first block of North Cicero, according to Chicago police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Three unidentified women were in the vehicle that was struck as the victim fled the scene. They were all taken to an area hospital, but their conditions were not immediately known.

No suspect is in custody, and Chicago police are investigating the incidents.