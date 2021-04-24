A man was charged with murder Saturday after fatally stabbing 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, who was trying to break up an argument at a west suburban grocery store, authorities said.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office charged 30-year-old Fernando Barrios with murder and attempted murder after the incident Friday morning at Valle's Produce, which is located in the 6300 block of West Cermak.

Authorities believe an altercation began when a teenage girl approached her mother, who was working as a cashier, and asked how much a bottle of water costs. Barrios, who was standing in the checkout line, accused the girl of cutting in line, started swearing and then began punching her in the face, said Berwyn Police Chief Michael Cimaglia.

When good Samaritan Guzman intervened, the offender stopped and pulled a knife out of his pocket, stabbing that individual several times, police said. The man was ultimately pronounced dead from his injuries.

The woman, her daughter and a store employee chased the man out of the building shouting for help, but when another person tried to stop the man, that person was also stabbed in the stomach, police said.

Authorities said the man was later found sitting on a porch with what appeared to be the weapon used in the stabbing.

Police Chief Cimaglia said the altercation and stabbing were captured in what he called a "horrific video" from inside the store, adding it's "unbelievable that an individual could do what this individual did..."

"You know, it's a bad situation," he said. "You're a good Samaritan, you're there to help people. You try to do the right thing and something tragic, very unfortunate... like this happens."

NBC 5 has not been able to independently confirm details of the altercation and stabbing.