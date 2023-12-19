The man charged with first-degree murder in the strangulation death of a 15-year-old girl on Chicago's South Side will make his first court appearance Tuesday.

Joshua Williams, 24, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Amarise Parker, who was found unresponsive last week in the 7200 block of South Phillips Ave., Chicago police said.

Witnesses said police were called to an apartment building in the South Shore neighborhood after they heard people arguing. Upon arrival, officers discovered a female unresponsive.

The Cook County Medical examiner later identified the victim as Amarise Parker, 15. According to the Medical Examiner, Parker died from strangulation.

Parker, a sophomore at CICS Longwood High School was reported missing on Nov. 26. Family told NBC Chicago she returned home Monday, but went missing again.

“She loved to sing and dance,” Parker's mom, Yahanna Clark said. “She was a blessing and now she’s an angel.”

According to officials, Williams was arrested Saturday. He is expected to appear at a court detention hearing Tuesday.