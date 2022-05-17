Man Charged in Shooting That Nearly Killed Lincoln Park Man, Other Chicago Robberies

A 19-year-old was charged Tuesday in a high-profile violent robbery that nearly killed a man in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood earlier this month, along with several other armed robberies in the city, police announced.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced during a press conference that Tyshon Brownlee was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony armed robbery with discharge of a firearm, among other charges. He also faces charges in connection with several other armed robberies that took place on May 5 and 6, including the robbery of a DePaul University student just minutes before the Lincoln Park shooting.

According to police, Brownlee, who is from Oak Park, was identified as one of two people who robbed and shot 23-year-old culinary student Dakotah Earley, seriously wounding him, on May 6 in the 1300 block of West Webster. The violent robbery was captured on security footage in the area.

Security video captured the moment a violent robbery unfolded in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood early Friday morning.

"We won't stop investigating until each of these offenders are found," Brown said Tuesday. "I also want to highlight the importance of security camera footage across the city."

Brownlee was also charged in robberies that occurred at the below locations on May 5 and 6:

2600 block of N. Racine, 20-year-old male victim

3000 block of N. Racine, 22-year-old female victim

1100 block of W. Barry, 28-year-old female victim

1100 block of W. Fullerton, 18-year-old male victim

NBC 5 on Monday reported a person was being questioned in connection with the shooting of Earley, who is still recovering at a local hospital after the May 6 attack.

“We’re ready for justice. It’s overdue, actually,” Joy Dobbs, Earley’s mother, said.

Earley was able to be taken off life support this week, but still faces a long road to recovery after suffering multiple gunshot wounds during an armed robbery in the 1300 block of West Webster.

Ald. Brian Hopkins held a public safety meeting Monday at Chicago’s Moody Church, with crime-related headlines dominating the discourse. That includes the shooting of Earley, part of a series of violent robberies that have recently occurred on the city’s North Side.

Residents are also concerned after a gathering at North Avenue Beach led to chaotic scenes in several Chicago neighborhoods, with several arrests occurring after police ordered teens to leave the beach following the event.

“The randomness is scary, and it doesn’t have to be at three in the morning,” resident Irv Faber said.

Chicago police have said that they plan to cancel officers’ days off in the days leading up to the Memorial Day holiday, which is typically one of the most violent weekends of the year in the city.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also announced plans to move up a citywide curfew for residents under the age of 18 after announcing that unaccompanied minors will not be permitted inside of Millennium Park after 6 p.m. on weekends.

Even still, area residents are still demanding more action.

“It is a relief to hear, but unfortunately these things keep happening in the city,” one area resident said.