Person of Interest Questioned in Shooting That Nearly Killed Lincoln Park Man This Month

A person of interest is being questioned by police in connection with a high-profile shooting that nearly killed a man in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood earlier this month.

Chicago Ald. Brian Hopkins says that the person is being questioned in connection with the shooting of 23-year-old culinary student Dakotah Earley, who is still recovering at a local hospital after the May 6 attack.

“We’re ready for justice. It’s overdue, actually,” Joy Dobbs, Earley’s mother, said.

Earley was able to be taken off life support this week, but still faces a long road to recovery after suffering multiple gunshot wounds during an armed robbery in the 1300 block of West Webster.

Hopkins held a public safety meeting at Chicago’s Moody Church, with crime-related headlines dominating the discourse. That includes the shooting of Earley, part of a series of violent robberies that have recently occurred on the city’s North Side.

Residents are also concerned after a gathering at North Avenue Beach led to chaotic scenes in several Chicago neighborhoods, with several arrests occurring after police ordered teens to leave the beach following the event.

“The randomness is scary, and it doesn’t have to be at three in the morning,” resident Irv Faber said.

Chicago police have said that they plan to cancel officers’ days off in the days leading up to the Memorial Day holiday, which is typically one of the most violent weekends of the year in the city.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also announced plans to move up a citywide curfew for residents under the age of 18 after announcing that unaccompanied minors will not be permitted inside of Millennium Park after 6 p.m. on weekends.

Even still, area residents are still demanding more action.

“It is a relief to hear, but unfortunately these things keep happening in the city,” one area resident said.