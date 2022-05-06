WARNING: The video in this story contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Police believe the suspects behind a violent robbery caught on camera in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood may also be connected to the robbery of a DePaul University student minutes before the shooting unfolded.

According to Chicago police, detectives investigating the Lincoln Park robbery-turned-shooting believe it may be connected to an earlier robbery in the 1100 block of West Fullerton around 3 a.m.

There, the school said a student was walking when a white sedan stopped and someone got out, displayed a handgun and demanded the student's belongings. The gunman then got back in the sedan and fled the area.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The student was not harmed, the school said in a campus safety alert.

Minutes later, roughly a half-a-mile away, a hooded gunman was seen exiting a white sedan in the 1300 block of West Webster, at the corner of Wayne and Webster.

The person can then be seen waiting and peeking behind a building at the corner.

As the victim, who is carrying a small bag, walks along the sidewalk and approaches the corner, the person walks out from behind the building and towards the victim, pointing at him what appears to be a gun.

The victim then hands the person the bag and then appears struggle with the gunman. Both fall to the ground, with the attacker pinning the victim, while shouting at someone in the waiting vehicle.

Another person then exits the vehicle and walks towards the two. The attacker then stands up, and shoots the victim twice at close range. He asks the victim for his phone password before firing another shot as the victim remained on the ground.

The man, who was in his 20s, sustained two gunshot wounds to the back and one to the head. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where Ald. Brian Hopkins said he underwent surgery.

Hopkins said the incident appeared to be a "random robbery," but added that he was told detectives have "good leads."

"We do have information to suggest that it was not the first robbery committed by these two offenders," Hopkins said.

Hopkins said the suspects appeared to be "driving around the neighborhood at 3 o' clock in the morning looking for victims walking alone to rob them."

"This is a predatory act," he said, adding, "these two offenders need to be brought to justice."