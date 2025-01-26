Back of the Yards

Man charged in fatal shooting of 2 teens in Back of the Yards

The suspect appeared in court Sunday, according to officials

By Chicago Sun-Times Wire

NBC Chicago Staff

A man has been charged with fatally shooting two teenage boys last year about a mile from his Back of the Yards home.

Adrian Sanchez, 25, is accused of shooting 15-year-old Miguel Meza and Carlos Galindo, 17, around 6 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 4800 block of South Winchester Avenue. Chicago police said at the time that someone in a car pulled up in the area and an occupant fired shots.

Both boys suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital, officials said.

Ofelia Garcia said her son, Miguel, was a respectful person who would jump at the chance to help others. One of his goals was to find a way to help the homeless in the city, she said.

“If you were hungry he would give you some food,” Garcia said days after the shooting. If “you needed help, he would take his shirt off to give it to you. He was a good person.”

Sanchez, of the 4300 block of South Marshfield Avenue, was arrested Thursday about two blocks from the shooting scene, according to police.

He faces two felony counts of first-degree murder and is due in court Sunday.

