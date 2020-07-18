Man Arrested for First Degree Murder of DePaul University Student

A 21-year-old man was arrested on a first degree murder charged Friday in the June death of a DePaul University student who was shot and killed while walking home from work, police said.

Jahrod Jean was arrested at approximately 1:49 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Michigan Ave, according to a news release Chicago Police Department.

Jean was positively identified as the suspect in the shooting death of 20-year-old Gary Tinder, who was shot June 21 while walking home from work at a Starbucks in the 6200 block of North Troy Street, police said.

Tinder sustained a gunshot wound to his upper abdomen and was pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital. Jean was taken into custody without incident Friday, police said.

Additional details about what led up to the shooting haven't been released.