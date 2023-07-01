Man arrested for driving ‘unauthorized vehicle' onto NASCAR street race track, police say

Chicago police arrested one person late Saturday after driving what they called an "unauthorized vehicle" onto the NASCAR street race track, authorities said.

At around 9:01 p.m., a 46-year-old man was taken into custody in the 1200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive after driving on the track, which he is believed to have accessed by breaking through a barrier, authorities said.

The track was not in use at the time of the incident. As of Saturday night, charges against the individual were pending.

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race, the first of its kind in the sport's history, is taking place through the streets of downtown, including portions of DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue, through Sunday.