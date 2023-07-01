NASCAR Chicago Street Race Day 1: Loop 121 rescheduled for Sunday morning

The Loop 121 Xfinity Series race, the main event of the first day of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, was postponed until Sunday morning after inclement weather led organizers to initially delay the race on Saturday evening.

In a tweet at 6:28 p.m., organizers announced the Loop 121 had been rescheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday. Gates are scheduled to open at 9 a.m.

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race got underway Saturday after nearly a year of anticipation, with qualifiers for The Loop 121 Xfinity Series kicking off the weekend.

Here's a look at the notable events that have happened during Saturday's races:

The Loop 121 - NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

6:28 p.m.

UPDATE: Due to weather, the Loop 121 has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday morning, according to NASCAR officials. Gates open at 9 a.m.

5 p.m.

Due to the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning, NASCAR Chicago Street Race organizers delayed The Loop 121 for an unknown length of time Saturday evening.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications tweeted that NASCAR had halted the race as of 5:22 p.m. Those in attendance were asked to find appropriate shelter and take precautions.

Around a half hour later, race organizers said that a weather delay remained in place, adding it will provide updates when available. People were still encouraged to "seek appropriate shelter."

At 6:09 p.m., NASCAR Chicago tweeted that while the race was still under a rain delay, plans call for the race to be completed today.

4:45 p.m.

Andre Castro’s Xfinity Series debut came to an abrupt end when his Chevrolet landed in the Turn 1 tire barrier, according to NASCAR.com.

4:22 p.m.

Justin Marks was forced to abruptly exit the race as his engine blew on Lap 4.

4 p.m.

The Loop 121, a series race sanctioned by The International Motor Sports Association, got underway just after 4 p.m. Saturday. Tune into USA Network for live coverage or head to NBC.com.

Xfinity Series Qualifying Race

A look at the results following the Xfinity Series qualifying race can be found here.

1:20 p.m.:

In the practice round of the Cup Series, the same wall that caused an earlier crash for Sheldon Creed proved to be just as hazardous to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2:20 p.m.

Chase Elliott is now out of the Cup Series qualifier after a hard crash into the course's difficult ninth turn.

Chase Elliott SLAMS the wall!



He's out of qualifying in Chicago. #NASCARChicago



📺 : @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/M2Dh4Jj4bM — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 1, 2023

2:30 p.m.

Longtime NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick has crashed out of qualifying after not being able to cleanly cut a turn and colliding with a course barrier.

2:55 p.m.

The Cup Series qualifying race has wrapped up, with Denny Hamlin winning pole position for Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race.

With both Xfinity Series and Cup Series drivers now acclimating themselves to the Chicago Street Course, calculated caution has appeared to be the approach thus far.

Drivers have taken advantage of the course's wide turns and straightaways for passing opportunities, while braking timing has proven to be incredibly crucial.

Although drivers have avoided any major vehicle-on-vehicle collisions, several crashes into the course's barriers have occurred, particularly on the course's challenging eighth and ninth turns.

The half oval-shaped turns have proven to require pinpoint precision to get out unscathed, also causing drivers who haven't crashed to slide when coming out of the turn.

Results from the NASCAR Cup Series qualifier can be found here.