Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Teen Employee at Elmhurst Gym

Bond was set at $25,000 Friday for a 42-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a teenage employee at an Elmhurst gym and exposing himself at the facility, as well as at a library, prosecutors said.

Kelvin Brown, who is believed to be homeless, appeared in bond court Friday on charges of aggravated battery in a public place, felony criminal sexual abuse, two counts of felony public indecency and one count of misdemeanor attempt disorderly conduct.

According to police, Brown was involved in two alleged incidents at the Elmhurst Public Library, one of which occurred on April 10. In one incident, authorities said Brown pulled his underwear above the waistline of his pants and made his genitals visible to a female patron through his underwear. In the other incident, Brown ran his fingers through the hair of another woman, officials stated.

On April 10, Brown grabbed the buttock of a female employee at the FFC Health Club, according to prosecutors. He was arrested by police Friday.

“It is alleged that this defendant not only engaged in lewd and disgusting behavior but also sexually assaulted a sixteen-year-old girl while she was at work,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “These allegations are extremely disturbing and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Brown’s arraignment is scheduled for May 13.