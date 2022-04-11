Man, 79, and Woman, 61, Found Dead in Bedroom of Uptown Apartment

While responding to a well-being check in an Uptown apartment building for seniors Sunday evening, officers found a man and a woman dead.

According to Chicago police, officers were conducting a well-being check Sunday around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment building in the 1000 block of West Montrose Ave.

Upon entering the apartment with the assistance of an onsite maintenance worker, officers found two people, a 79-year-old male victim and a 61-year-old female victim deceased in the bedroom.

The female victim had what appears to one gun shot wound to the side of the head. The man suffered trauma to his face, officials said.

There is no one in custody. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The Chicago Sun-Times wire contributed to this report.