Man, 18, Charged With Murder in Fashion Outlets of Chicago Shooting: Rosemont Police

An 18-year-old Chicago resident has been charged with murder and multiple other crimes in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and a second injured at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in suburban Rosemont.

Authorities said Friday the Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved the following charges against the suspect, Jose Matias: first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Matias was processed at the Rosemont police station and was expected to be brought to a bond hearing at the Circuit Court of Cook County - Third Municipal District Rolling Meadows Courthouse, authorities said in a news release Friday.

The 18-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday, five days after the shooting that claimed the life of 20-year-old Joel Valdes, according to police.

Police say the shooting occurred near the food court on Friday night during a verbal altercation that escalated into violence. According to authorities, Matias was seen on surveillance video pulling out a weapon and shooting at Valdes, striking him.

Valdes was later pronounced dead at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. A second victim, a 15-year-old girl, was shot and was treated and released from a local hospital.

The Rosemont Department of Public Safety has asked anyone with information about the shooting to call authorities at 847-823-1134.