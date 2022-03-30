Police Arrest 18-Year-Old Wanted in Fatal Rosemont Mall Shooting

Police say they have a suspect in custody, arresting an 18-year-old Chicago resident accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding a girl during an altercation in suburban Rosemont last week.

According to Rosemont police, Jose Matias was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday, days after a shooting that claimed the life of Joel Valdes at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago on Friday.

"The Rosemont Public Safety Department would like to thank all the agencies that assisted in any way with the investigation and apprehension of Matias," the agency said.

There were no immediate details provided on where the arrest occurred, and police say charges are pending.

Police say that the shooting occurred near the food court on Friday night during a verbal altercation that escalated into violence. Authorities say that Matias was seen on surveillance video pulling out a weapon and shooting at Valdes, striking him.

He was later pronounced dead at Lutheran General Hospital. A second victim, a 15-year-old girl, was shot and was treated and released from a local hospital.

Cell phone video captured the moments of a shooting in which was one person was killed Friday evening at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. NBC 5’s Charlie Wojciechowski reports.