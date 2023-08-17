8 Chicago-area nonprofits to receive $225K in NBCUniversal's ‘Local Impact' grants

NBC Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and Comcast NBCUniversal have announced that eight local nonprofits will receive a total of $225,000 in unrestricted “NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants.”

The winning organizations are addressing the needs of their diverse local communities through the lenses of one of three grant categories: Next Generation Storytellers, Youth Education & Empowerment, and Community Engagement.

“We are honored to once again partner with Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation to award and provide needed funding to these deserving organizations, which will help enable them to reach their goals and continue to make an impactful difference in our local communities,” Kevin Cross, president and general manager for NBCUniversal Local Chicago, said in a statement.

NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago’s 2023 “NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants” recipients include:

Dion’s Chicago Dream identifies and combats food insecurity throughout the Chicagoland area, using nutritional philanthropy as a catalyst to build community and transform lives.

Snow City Arts Foundation (www.snowcityarts.org) – $45,000 (Next Generation Storytellers)

The mission of Snow City Arts Foundation is to inspire and educate children and youth in hospitals through the arts.

OTV Open Television, Inc. (www.weareo.tv)– $45,000 (Next Generation Storytellers)

The mission of OTV Open Television, Inc. is to support artists and communities marginalized by their race, gender, sexuality, class, religion, disability or nationality.

Science & Entrepreneurship Exchange (SparkShop) (www.sparkshop.org) – $30,000 (Youth Education & Empowerment)

SparkShop’s mission is to inspire and mobilize the next generation of engineers, innovators, entrepreneurs & manufacturing geniuses.

The Outreach House (www.theoutreachhouse.org) – $20,000 (Community Engagement)

The Outreach House’s mission to provide compassionate and effective assistance to individuals and families in the York Township area with dignity and without judgment.

Foster Progress (www.foster-progress.org) – $20,000 (Youth Education & Empowerment)

Foster Progress’ mission is to empower Illinois youth currently or formerly in foster care to attain a college degree and transition into adulthood through mentorship, advocacy and opportunity.

Rebuilding Together Aurora, Inc. (www.rtaurora.org) – $15,000 (Community Engagement)

Rebuilding Together Aurora’s mission is to repair homes, revitalize communities and transform lives.

Girls 4 Science (www.girls4science.org) – $5,000 (Youth Education & Empowerment)

The mission of Girls 4 Science is to enrich the lives of girls through early exposure to the study of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and women of color practicing in STEM fields.

For a complete list of NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants winners, click here: NBCUniversal Announces $2.475 Million in Unrestricted Grants.

Earlier this year, NBC Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and Comcast NBCUniversal announced the rebranding of their grant program from "Project Innovation" to "NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants," reflecting its local grassroots focus.