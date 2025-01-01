Major US airlines offering travel waivers after Sugar Bowl postponed in wake of deadly New Orleans terror attack

After the Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia was postponed in the wake of a deadly terror attack in New Orleans that left 10 people dead, multiple major U.S. airlines are offering travel waivers for those impacted.

Those who purchased a United Airlines ticket to or from New Orleans on or before Dec. 31, 2024 with travel dates between Jan. 1 and Jan. 3, 2025 are eligible for a travel waiver, according to the airline.

The airline said change fees and fare differences would be waived for the rescheduling of the trip, though the flight must depart by Jan. 6. Tickets also must be in the same cabin and between the same cities as the ticket was originally booked for.

Southwest Airlines is offering customers the ability to reschedule their travel plans within 14 days of their original reservation date for those with flights initially booked between Jan. 1 and Jan. 3.

Those who have canceled their trip entirely in wake of the terror attack may be eligible for a refund for the unused ticket, with more details on available options here.

Delta Air Lines is also offering rebooking for travelers with flights booked between Jan. 1 and Jan. 3, while the flight for the reissued ticket must depart by Jan. 6.

The fare difference will be waived if the rebooked flight is between the same cities in the same cabin. More information can be found here.