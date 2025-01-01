Air travel

Major US airlines offering travel waivers after Sugar Bowl postponed in wake of deadly New Orleans terror attack

United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines announced travel waivers for customers with flights booked to or from New Orleans between Wednesday and Friday

By NBC Chicago Staff

The French Quarter, near Bourbon Street is blocked off late morning with a heavy police and FBI presence after a Terrorist attack early in the morning in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 1, 2025. At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured Wednesday when a vehicle plowed overnight into a New year’s crowd in the heart of the thriving New Orleans tourist district, authorities in the southern US city said. (Photo by Emily KASK / AFP) (Photo by EMILY KASK/AFP via Getty Images)
Getty Images

After the Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia was postponed in the wake of a deadly terror attack in New Orleans that left 10 people dead, multiple major U.S. airlines are offering travel waivers for those impacted.

Those who purchased a United Airlines ticket to or from New Orleans on or before Dec. 31, 2024 with travel dates between Jan. 1 and Jan. 3, 2025 are eligible for a travel waiver, according to the airline.

The airline said change fees and fare differences would be waived for the rescheduling of the trip, though the flight must depart by Jan. 6. Tickets also must be in the same cabin and between the same cities as the ticket was originally booked for.

Southwest Airlines is offering customers the ability to reschedule their travel plans within 14 days of their original reservation date for those with flights initially booked between Jan. 1 and Jan. 3.

Those who have canceled their trip entirely in wake of the terror attack may be eligible for a refund for the unused ticket, with more details on available options here.

Delta Air Lines is also offering rebooking for travelers with flights booked between Jan. 1 and Jan. 3, while the flight for the reissued ticket must depart by Jan. 6.

The fare difference will be waived if the rebooked flight is between the same cities in the same cabin. More information can be found here.

