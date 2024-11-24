Magnificent Mile Lights Festival dazzles with floats, characters and fireworks

Saturday night marked an exciting night of holiday festivities in downtown Chicago - from the Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival to the fireworks show on the Chicago River.

Families from across the city and suburbs made their way downtown to celebrate the start of the holiday season, enjoying the floats, the music and the dazzling lights of the parade.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse served as the grand marshals for the 33rd annual Mag Mile Lights Festival.

“I love the holidays," said Joann Satariano. "The kids love the holidays, so anything for some good fun and good cheer, we’re all about."

“We just want to see Mickey,” laughed Maria Alvarez.

“For me personally, it’s the bands and all the big floats with a lot of fun music and the celebrities,” said Khristina Satariano.

The parade featured more than 40 floats, the debut of Muppet balloons, including a 60-foot-tall Santa Kermit the Frog, marching bands and special performances.

The youngest kids were in awe seeing their favorite Disney characters. Others brought out their furry friends for the experience.

For Jessica King, the parade has become a tradition for her family - rain or shine.

“We don’t mind the weather,” she said. “We’ve been down here in 20-below and we’ve been out here when it’s been 50 degrees, so we love it, it’s a great atmosphere.”



Jessica King has been coming to the parade for more than 20 years with her family and friends, creating unforgettable memories.

“I just really feel like the holidays are a time just to enjoy, so enjoy every moment,” said Jean King. “It’s not about the material things. It’s just really about time because you can’t get time back.”

Jean King hopes her 13-year-old daughter will continue the family tradition.

“I already told my best friend, like we have to come back here so she has no choice,” said Kaidyn Kilo.

The Grand Marshalls illuminated more than a million lights on 200 trees along the route, turning Michigan Avenue into "the most magical place on earth."

The fireworks show on the Chicago River capped off a wonderful evening for people who said this is what the holidays are about.

“You can’t get back time, so spend that time with your family, with your friends, and add everyone in as much as you can, and it’s always going to be amazing,” said Goldie Beasley.