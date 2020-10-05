Macy's Walnut Room Returns For the Holidays Amid the Pandemic

Macy's Walnut Room will return this holiday season as a reimagined dining experience amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Macy's announced Monday that the historic Walnut Room will reopen Nov. 7 under new guidelines, with the 113th annual "Great Tree" up again for the holidays.

To maintain social distancing, Macy's said they will require customers to make a reservation, which will become available Oct. 9 on Open Table.

“We’ve reimagined the Walnut Room experience while maintaining holiday traditions near and dear to the heart of generations of Chicagoans—from the beloved items on the menu to new ways to capture a memory in front of the Great tree or make a wish with the Fairy Princess,” Macy’s on State Street Store Manager Matt Sarosy said,. “We are committed to providing the quality experience our customers expect as well as providing a safe and healthy dining experience, following the Centers for Disease Control and local guidelines. The safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority.”

The Walnut Room's holiday menu includes a three-course meal for $49.95, featuring a variety of choices, and a kid's meal for $19.95.

For people not able to dine in, the Walnut Room will offer holiday meal kits beginning Nov. 27, serving up to six people for $95. The meals can be ordered for curbside pick-up or delivery through GrubHub in some areas.

Macy's explained that only customers dining in the Walnut Room will have access to the "Great Tree" this year, with all patrons receiving a complementary photo.

In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines, Macy's said employees will "enhance cleaning" in congested areas and hard surfaces. Macy's requires all employees and customers to wear a mask and social distance while in the Walnut Room.

The Walnut Room will remain open until Jan. 3, 2021, Macy's said.