Lottery ticket worth more than $270,000 sold in Illinois

One lucky lottery player in Illinois is waking up just a bit richer after hitting the jackpot in a Fast Play game.

According to the Illinois Lottery, a Fast Play Twenty 20s ticket sold at a supermarket in the small, southern Illinois town of Shiloh hit the jackpot Tuesday, earning the lucky winner a $277,728 prize.

The ticket, lottery officials said, was sold at Dierbergs, located at 4000 Green Mountain Crossing Drive, about 18 miles east of St. Louis.

“I was working when a regular customer who usually stops in a few times a week, bought a Fast Play lottery ticket and ended up winning over $270,000 – how incredibly lucky” Tamara Krueger, Supervisor at Dierbergs Green Mount Crossing said in an Illinois Lottery press release. “I told him, he needs to share his luck with me.”

Krueger says its not the first time a resident from the 12,000-person town purchased a winning ticket from the store.

“In September 2016, a local Shiloh man stopped in to buy some chicken for dinner and walked out of the store winning $2 million on a scratch-off ticket," Krueger's statement added. "I’ll never forget that day, it was pretty exciting."

Twenty 20s is a $20 progressive Fast Play game, with a jackpot that begins at $50,000, according to officials. The jackpot continues to grow with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.

In Illinois, lottery players who net more than $200,000 in a win have the opportunity to remain anonymous, officials said.