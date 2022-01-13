Wedding Ring Found in Wicker Park Reunited With Owner

In a happy ending to a story that garnered widespread attention, a lost wedding ring found in Chicago has been returned to its rightful owner.

This past Sunday afternoon, Jonah Newman and his wife were walking their dog in the Wicker Park neighborhood when they stumbled upon a very small and important piece of jewelry on the sidewalk.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The ring features the words "I love you" and a date inscribed on the inside, which Newman believed could be the wedding date and would be useful in helping verify who lost it.

NBC 5 first reported on the lost wedding ring Wednesday, and that report caught the rightful owner's attention, Newman said.

They were reunited with the prized possession Thursday.

"This story has a happy ending!" Newman tweeted. "The ring is now back on the hand of its owner, who lost it while delivering groceries for Instacart on Sunday. He and his wife are celebrating their 7th anniversary at the end of the month. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word!"

His original tweet garnered thousands of likes and retweets, with many sharing their own personal stories of having lost their own wedding bands.

"I definitely was not expecting the sort of response or outreach we've gotten. Really, I was just trying to find ways of letting people know we found it and getting the word out there," Newman said.

Newman and his wife also put up fliers around their neighborhood and posted about the ring on Facebook and the Nextdoor app.

Newman says one of the reasons that many have been able to connect with this story is because "... people are probably looking for a feel good story these days and hoping that there is a happy ending to this one."