Lombard

Lombard Police Officer, Suspect Shot in Exchange of Gunfire in Response to Armed Robbery

A Lombard police officer and a suspect were both wounded in an exchange of gunfire in response to an armed robbery, officials said.

The incident occurred along Ann Street between Lincoln and Main late Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

The investigation remains active and there is no information regarding the condition of the suspect or the officer.

Lombard police are asking drivers to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

There is currently no further information available.

