Local Man Returns to Turkey Amid Earthquake Destruction

Scenes of grief, destruction and heartbreaking loss are emerging from Turkey and Syria after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the countries in the early morning hours.

Halil Demir, the executive director of the Zakat Foundation of America, has family in Turkey.

“My relatives, we don’t know if they are saved. They are under a building that collapsed; two large building collapsed in my town,” Demir said.

Times are beyond challenging, as people deal with the earthquake’s damage and the bitterly cold temperatures.

“Most of the buildings are not permitted to enter, so people cannot buy anything and this winter is cold and freezing,” Demir added.

The Zakat Foundation has a team on the ground passing out supplies.

So does GlobalGiving, a charity focused on disaster relief. The organization partners with groups on the ground in disaster areas to make sure people get the supplies they need, both short and longterm.

“They are delivering clean water, coats, warm meals, they are also delivering hygiene kits, tents sleeping bags, you name it,” said Sandrina da Cruz, the director of disaster response for GlobalGiving. “We know that although we don’t have the full understanding and full scope, that thousands of buildings, homes, roads, bridges, have been damaged and it is going to take years for the rebuilding process.”

If you want to help the people in the wake of the destruction, you can contribute to the emergency fundraising campaign at www.zakat.org/donate by selecting “Turkiye Earthquake.” Donations will be distributed as aid 100 percent to those in need in the country.

You can also help by giving to GlobalGiving’s fund.