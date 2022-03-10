Live Updates: Jussie Smollett Sentencing Hearing

A sentencing hearing is underway in Chicago for actor Jussie Smollett, who was convicted of faking a hate crime and making false reports to police about the incident.

The incident occurred in Jan. 2019, when Smollett alleged that he had been attacked by two people in the 300 block of East Lower North Water Street. He claimed that the assailants had shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him, poured bleach on him and placed a noose around his neck.

Smollett was indicted for paying two brothers, who had been extras on the TV show "Empire," to help him stage the crime. The city of Chicago also filed suit against the actor to recoup costs incurred while investigating the case.

After charges were dropped in March 2019, a special prosecutor was hired, and in Feb. 2020 new charges were filed in the case. In Dec. 2021, Smollett was convicted on five of six felony counts in connection to the faked attack.

Here are the latest details from his sentencing hearing:

WATCH LIVE: Smollett Sentencing Underway

You can watch the hearing here -

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Judge Denies Motions to Dismiss Smollett Conviction, New Trial

A motion to dismiss the conviction of actor Jussie Smollett for lying to Chicago police about a racist and homophobic attack he staged himself was denied Thursday.

Cook County Judge James Linn’s ruling upheld the jury’s verdict from December that found Smollett, who is Black and gay, guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct. He was acquitted on a sixth count.

The verdict came after a trial in which prosecutors presented evidence that Smollett planned the attack, hired and paid two men he knew from his work on the show “Empire” to carry it out and bought them supplies they would need.

How Much Jail Time Could Smollett Face?

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday after being convicted of lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack he staged in Chicago, but how much jail time could he face?

Smollett, who is expected to continue to deny his role in the staged attack in January 2019, faces up to three years in prison for each of the five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed for lying to police — of which he was convicted. He was acquitted on a sixth count.

But because Smollett does not have an extensive criminal history and the conviction is for a low-level nonviolent crime, experts do not expect that he will be sent to prison. The actor could be ordered to serve up to a year in county jail or, if the judge chooses, be placed on probation and ordered to perform some kind of community service.

Smollett's lead attorney has said that he'll ask the judge to dismiss the charges. But judges rarely grant such motions. That means this could be the final chapter in a criminal case, subject to appeal, that made international headlines when Smollett, who is Black and gay, reported to police that two men wearing ski masks beat him and hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him on a dark Chicago street and ran off.