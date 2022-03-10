Jussie Smollett

Judge Denies Jussie Smollett Lawyers' Motions for Conviction Dismissial, New Trial

The move allows the sentencing portion of the hearing to begin

A motion to dismiss the conviction of actor Jussie Smollett for lying to Chicago police about a racist and homophobic attack he staged himself was denied Thursday.

Cook County Judge James Linn’s ruling upheld the jury’s verdict from December that found Smollett, who is Black and gay, guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct. He was acquitted on a sixth count.

The verdict came after a trial in which prosecutors presented evidence that Smollett planned the attack, hired and paid two men he knew from his work on the show “Empire” to carry it out and bought them supplies they would need.

After the ruling a sentencing hearing began for Smollett, who faces time behind bars or probation.

