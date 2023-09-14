Emergency crews respond to scene of tent collapse in Bedford Park

First responders were called to the scene of a tent collapse in Bedford Park Thursday morning.

The collapse happened just before noon in the 5600 block of West 73rd.

Images from NBC's Sky 5 helicopter showed a large tent apparently collapsed at what looked to be an event. The images showed numerous tables, chairs and food in a parking lot.

Details on any injuries weren't immediately available but numerous ambulances were called to the scene.

Check back for more on this developing story.