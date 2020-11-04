Live Election Updates: Votes Continue to Be Counted, Several Key Races Still Undecided

Votes were still being counted the morning after Election Day as key races tightened, but remained too close to call in Illinois.

Though some races were projected not long after polls closed in the state, many residents woke up Wednesday to few new answers.

Here are the latest updates in Illinois:

8:50 a.m.: Chicago's Mayor Says She's 'Heartened' City Remains Calm, Urges Diligence

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot released a statement Wednesday morning saying while she is "heartened that our city remains calm and peaceful," it is "crucial for us as a city to be focused and diligent."

"We wake this morning with little clarity in the presidential race, but with some important known facts. While counting of some ballots in Chicago continues, we know thanks to the collaboration and support of our city's departments and agencies, and the Chicago Board of Elections, a near-historic number of Chicagoans rose to meet this moment in an unprecedented year by casting their ballots, volunteering at polling places, and making their collective voice heard," Lightfoot said in a statement. "We have much to be proud of as a city."

NBC News projected that former Vice President Joe Biden will capture Illinois' 20 electoral votes, holding down a key Democratic stronghold in the 2020 race. It was also projected that Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin will retain his seat, fending off Republican Mark Curran and independent candidate Dr. Willie Wilson.

Election officials in several key states are still working to count ballots in the presidential race between President Donald Trump and Biden, and the process could take several days in some locations.

In states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, votes are still being tabulated late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, with some mail-in and absentee ballots still waiting to be counted in those states.

Other key states, including Georgia and Arizona, remain too close to call, according to NBC News projections.

"As we anxiously await the outcome of the presidential and other races, I am heartened that our city remains calm and peaceful," Lightfoot said. "This election has generated a lot of emotions on all sides. There will be a lot of chatter until the election results are verified, but it is crucial for us as a city to be focused and diligent to be sure, but also calm and peaceful. Let's channel our emotions into a productive expression of our First Amendment rights. No matter the outcome, we will get through this by remaining together, as neighbors who need each other and love our great city and country.”

7:16 a.m.: Wabash Bridge Near Trump Tower Remains Raised

The Wabash Avenue bridge remains raised Wednesday morning after city officials decided to raise it Election night in a preemptive move ward off potential unrest near Trump Tower.

The bridge was shut down “as part of a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of residents,” said Mary May, spokeswoman for the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

The bridge could be seen raised about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. The strategy was employed multiple times this summer in attempts to keep the downtown area safe from looting during protests against police brutality and violence.

May noted the city does not plan to block off any other bridges into downtown.

“All other streets, bridges and CTA stops in the downtown area remain accessible at this time,” May said. “No other bridges are expected to be out of service and there are currently no planned street closures in the downtown area.”

However, the city still plans on raising each bridge from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue in succession Wednesday morning for the regularly scheduled sailboat run, starting at 9:30 a.m., May said.

1:56 a.m.: Margin Between Casten, Ives Remains Razor Thin

The margins in the race in Illinois' 6th Congressional District between freshman Democrat Rep. Sean Casten and one of two two challengers appeared to be too slim to declare a winner Tuesday night.

Casten led Republican challenger Jeanne Ives by five points, which equated to more than 17,000 votes, with Libertarian Bill Redpath earning roughly 6,000 votes, with roughly 93% of precincts reporting as of 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Those results meant NBC News had not yet made a prediction in the race.

Illinois election officials said Tuesday that they estimated somewhere between 300,000 and 400,000 remained unreturned by Election Day and could continue to arrive within the two-week window in which they can legally be counted, potentially impacting the outcome of some races.

The latest tally from state election officials showed that thousands of those ballots were in the counties in which the 6th District is located - with the possibility to sway the race.

1:47 a.m.: Race Between Underwood, Oberweis Still Too Close to Call

The race in Illinois' 14th Congressional District between Rep. Lauren Underwood, the freshman Democrat, and her Republican challenger Jim Oberweis remained too close to call early Wednesday.

Oberweis led Underwood by less than 2,000 votes with 86% of precincts reporting as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, early election results showed, with NBC News not yet making a projection in the race.

12:48 a.m.: Illinois' Graduated Income Tax Proposal: Where Vote on Amendment Stands

The proposal on every ballot in Illinois to change the state’s income tax from a flat rate to a graduated tax was trailing Tuesday night as supporters urged patience and opponents declared victory - though election officials warned in advance that its fate may not be known on election night.

Votes against the proposal were leading 55% to 45%, more than 2.5 million votes against to more than 2 million votes in favor, with 91% of precincts reporting statewide, election results showed at around 12:45 a.m. early Wednesday.

"This is a historic night for the people of Illinois,” Chair of Vote Yes for Fair Tax Voters John Bouman said. “Voters from across Illinois have shown their support for both tax fairness and funding fairness, and hundreds of thousands of ballots are still outstanding. The outcome won’t be known until every ballot cast is counted—including every vote at the polls today, every early in-person vote and every vote sent by mail. We are fully prepared for that process to continue into the days ahead. This is a time for everyone to focus on ensuring that every ballot cast is counted."

Still, the margin by which “No” votes was ahead led opponents of the measure to declare victory.

"When all the votes are counted, we believe there will be more 'no' votes than 'yes' votes, and that will be a win for small business owners, middle-class families, family farmers, retirees, and large employers,” Lissa Druss, spokeswoman for the Coalition to Stop the Proposed Tax Hike Amendment, said in a statement. “In this election, Illinois voters sent a resounding message that with an $8 billion deficit and two massive tax hikes in the last ten years, we cannot trust Springfield Politicians with another tax hike."

11:24 p.m.: Election Officials in Battleground States Say Presidential Election Results Could Take Days to Tabulate

