Lincoln Park

Lincoln Park shooting leaves man seriously injured, Chicago officials say

By NBC Chicago Staff

A man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood Wednesday.

According to Chicago fire officials, the victim was shot near the intersection of Clark and Fullerton on Wednesday afternoon, with numerous police and firefighters still on scene.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Chicago police say the man approached a group of individuals near a sidewalk in the 2400 block of North Clark Street just before 4 p.m. An altercation ensued, and one of the individuals fired shots, striking the 34-year-old man in the chest.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to Total Traffic, Clark Street is closed between Fullerton and Arlington Place. Fullerton is also closed between Lincoln Park West and Geneva Terrace as the investigation continues.

No further information on the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available, and an investigation remains underway.  

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Lincoln Park
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us