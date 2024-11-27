Lincoln Park shooting leaves man seriously injured, Chicago officials say

A man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood Wednesday.

According to Chicago fire officials, the victim was shot near the intersection of Clark and Fullerton on Wednesday afternoon, with numerous police and firefighters still on scene.

Chicago police say the man approached a group of individuals near a sidewalk in the 2400 block of North Clark Street just before 4 p.m. An altercation ensued, and one of the individuals fired shots, striking the 34-year-old man in the chest.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to Total Traffic, Clark Street is closed between Fullerton and Arlington Place. Fullerton is also closed between Lincoln Park West and Geneva Terrace as the investigation continues.

No further information on the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available, and an investigation remains underway.