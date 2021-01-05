Lincoln Park, Brookfield Zoos Announce Temporary Closures Until Spring

Lincoln Park and Brookfield Zoos announced their facilities will temporarily close until March, with one zoo beginning a new web series to reach people from home.

Lincoln Park Zoo closed Monday to the public as city guidelines do not allow the facility to open indoor buildings, which would be necessary during the colder months.

Stay Tuned to the Zoo!, a new YouTube series from the Lincoln Park Zoo, debuted Tuesday and will air every Tuesday and Thursday until the zoo reopens on March 4.

The zoo said episodes will feature a variety of animal species from giraffes to Japanese macaques. The show will also highlight activities children and families can do from their homes related to animal care of behavior.

Although the zoo remains closed during Chicago's winter months, members will have the opportunity to visit on two "members-only weekends" on Jan. 9-10 and Feb. 27-28.

The zoo added that many animals remain indoors during the winter, which provide visitors with a subpar experience.

Chicago area's Brookfield Zoo closed Jan. 1 and announced the facility will reopen on March 1 "within state restrictions."

The zoo said people can continue to support the facility by making donations and using AmazonSmile or Amazon Wish Lists.