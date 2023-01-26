Lightfoot Reportedly in Favor of Banning Natural Gas Stoves in New Construction

After federal officials cited studies linking the use of natural-gas stoves with childhood asthma, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office is reportedly helping draft an ordinance to ban the appliances in new construction in the city.

According to multiple reports, including from the Chicago Tribune and Crain’s Chicago Business, Lightfoot is in support of such a measure, which would ban natural gas stoves in most new construction in favor of electric appliances.

Those seeking to ban natural-gas stoves have cited studies linking nitrogen dioxide, which is emitted by the stoves, to childhood asthma and other respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses.

The pollutants emitted by stoves and heating units have also been linked to climate change by scientists.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Los Angeles has already banned gas stoves in most new construction. The state of New York may follow suit, and officials in Boston are pursuing similar legislation.

A commissioner with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission told Bloomberg earlier this month that gas stoves pose a “hidden hazard,” and that the federal agency was considering a ban on the appliances.

The agency has since walked those comments back, but a firestorm of controversy has continued to swirl around the issue.

The ban would not have required Americans to replace existing natural gas stoves or heating units, but would apply to all new products.

While most of the criticism came from conservatives, some Democrats, including West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, also came out in opposition to the move.

“I can tell you the last thing that would ever leave my house is the gas stove that we cook on,” he said.