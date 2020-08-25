Latest Updates in Kenosha: Overnight Unrest, Father of Jacob Blake Says Son Paralyzed

Note: Press conferences and live video will be available in the player above as they occur.

Unrest over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, continued for a second night as protesters and demonstrations defied a city curfew.

Blake's father spoke out Tuesday, revealing that doctors say his son is currently paralyzed from the waist down.

Here are the latest updates on the situation unfolding in Kenosha:

Jacob Blake's Dad Says Son Left Paralyzed by Police Shooting

The father of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Blake's father told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was told his son was shot eight times during the Sunday evening confrontation with police, which was captured on cellphone video and led to two nights of unrest in the city between Milwaukee and Chicago.

The father, who is also named Jacob Blake and who was driving from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Kenosha to be with his son, told the newspaper that he learned Sunday night that officers had shot his son eight times and that he saw the now-viral video of it online a few minutes later that appears to show police shoot his son in the back.

He said his son now has “eight holes” in his body and is paralyzed from the waist down, though doctors don't know if the paralysis will be permanent.

Anger over the shooting spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a second night Monday, with police again firing tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles and shot fireworks at law enforcement guarding the courthouse.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers. PLEASE NOTE: NBC 5 is not showing the moment Jacob Blake is shot. The audio of the scene will continue to play as the video pauses. Video posted on social media appears to show police officers in Kenosha shoot at a Black man’s back seven times...

Protesters in Kenosha Defy Curfew Over Police Shooting of Black Man

Anger over the shooting of a Black man by police spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a second night Monday, with police again firing tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles and shot fireworks at law enforcement guarding the courthouse.

Police first fired tear gas Monday about 30 minutes after the 8 p.m. curfew took effect to disperse protesters who chanted, “No justice, no peace” as they confronted a line of officers who wore protective gear and stood shoulder-to-shoulder in front of the courthouse entrance. But hundreds of people stuck around, screaming at police and lighting fires, including to a garbage truck near the courthouse.

Kenosha Delayed Body Cameras for Years Before Blake Shooting

City and law enforcement leaders in Kenosha, Wisconsin, unanimously endorsed the use of body cameras in 2017 as a way to increase police accountability and collect evidence at scenes of domestic violence, among other benefits.

But since then, they have balked at the price tag, raised policy concerns and put off implementation. The delays meant that officers who were on the scene of Sunday's shooting of Jacob Blake while responding to a domestic call were not equipped with technology that could give their perspective on an incident that has roiled the nation.

Instead, the public has only seen video captured by a neighbor that shows one or more officers shooting Blake, 29, in the back several times as the Black man walked away from them, opened his SUV's driver-side door and leaned into the vehicle. It doesn’t show what happened before or after the shooting like body camera footage would.

After Kenosha’s mayor on Monday afternoon addressed the public following the shooting of Jacob Blake, protesters demanded changed. NBC 5’s Charlie Wojciechowski reports.

The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down, his father said, and it sparked civil unrest in Kenosha, a city of 100,000 people between Milwaukee and Chicago. But it also shined a light on Kenosha’s delays in equipping its roughly 200 police officers with body-worn cameras, which has made the city fall behind many of its neighbors and similar-sized peers.

“This is a tragedy. But at least some good could come from this if this is finally the incident where Kenosha says, ‘we’ve got to get body cameras on these cops right away’,” said Kevin Mathewson, a former member of the common council.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian confirmed Monday that current plans call for the city to buy them in 2022 — more than five years after he endorsed their adoption. Kenosha officers do have cameras in their squad cars, but it's unclear whether any captured the shooting.

Mathewson pushed the city to buy cameras during his tenure on the council from 2012 to 2017, saying he saw them as a tool to remove bad police officers from the department after a series of troubling use-of-force and misconduct incidents. Body cameras became particularly popular nationwide as a way to improve policing after the 2014 fatal shooting of Michael Brown, a Black 18-year-old, by a white officer in Ferguson, Missouri.

Mathewson recalled proposing a budget amendment to buy the equipment in early 2017 and hitting resistance from the mayor, police chief and other council members, who argued that would be unwise without clear state regulations governing their use.

Wisconsin’s governor and lieutenant governor made a livestreamed public address Monday on the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

By then, Kenosha had already fallen behind most other midsized police departments nationwide that were moving forward with body camera programs. By 2016, 56% of departments with between 100 and 250 officers had acquired them, and most had some officers wearing them, according to a 2018 U.S. Department of Justice study. Their use is believed to have increased substantially since then, although funding challenges remain.

Instead of providing the money immediately, Kenosha's council passed a unanimous resolution in March 2017 recommending their use, listing their numerous benefits and noting that the police chief, the district attorney and the mayor were in favor.

But the resolution said that their adoption in Kenosha hinged on the state providing guidance to departments on usage, storage, public records and privacy issues.

Gov. Tony Evers signed a law in February outlining body camera regulations for police departments. The law requires footage to be retained for 120 days at minimum — longer in certain cases — and says recordings are generally subject to Wisconsin's open records law.

Kenosha initially planned to buy the cameras this year, but funding shortfalls and technological concerns prompted the city to push that back to 2022, said Rocco LaMacchia, chairman of the council's public safety committee.

“We have moved it back so many times,” he said. “I got a feeling this is going to move up on the ladder really fast because of what’s going on around the United States right now. Body cameras are a necessity. There's no doubt about it.”

Of the Blake shooting, he said, “The body camera footage on this one would have told right from wrong right away.”

The city's current plans call for purchasing 175 Axon body cameras from Taser International and a five-year evidence storage and maintenance plan in 2022. After the first year, the city would incur an estimated $145,000 cost annually for using Evidence.com to store video evidence.

Protests Erupt for 2nd Straight Night

Tense demonstrations continued for a second straight night Monday in Kenosha, one day after police shot 31-year-old Jacob Blake.

Footage from Sky 5 showed a large crowd of people and fireworks being set off in the city's downtown area. Additionally, several protesters were seen running from the downtown area as what appeared to be tear gas was set off.

Chopper video also showed what appeared to be a vehicle that erupted in flames.

Information about any potential injuries or arrests wasn't immediately available.

A vehicle went up in flames at protests Monday night in Kenosha, the second day of demonstrations following the shooting of Jacob Blake.