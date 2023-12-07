Latest NWS outlook shows dwindling chances for a white Christmas

It may feel like fall outside in Chicago in early December, but many area residents are still holding out hope that seasonal conditions could be on the way for the holidays.

However, the latest outlook from the National Weather Service's Chicago office shows dwindling hope for a white Christmas in 2023.

Though the latest 14-day outlook only brings predictions up through four days before Christmas, models indicate that below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures are likely to stick around in December.

The latest forecast from the Climate Prediction Center favors a mild and dry pattern returning to much of the northern United States. For more, visit https://t.co/NYZqFa64G0. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/B3kBKMxlVR — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 7, 2023

The Chicago area is likely to be accompanied by much of the northern U.S. with seasonally warmer temperatures and less precipitation than what is normally experienced in early-to-mid December.

The outlook comes as the Chicago area is currently seeing temperatures well above normal for early December, with highs potentially approaching 60 degrees on Friday.

While temperatures are expected to drop down to below freezing by the end of the weekend, highs in the 40s are anticipated for much of the following week.

Though the NWS' latest forecast shows little chance for the development of significant snowfall, we're still far enough away from Christmas that there remains uncertainty in the long-term outlook.

More information on the NWS' December outlook can be found here.