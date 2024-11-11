Largest Fast Play lottery prize in US history up for grabs in Illinois

Illinois Lottery players can try their luck at the largest Fast Play jackpot in U.S. history.

The grand prize for the Ultimate Diamond Jackpot game, one of the Illinois Lottery's Fast Play games, hit $5.5 million and continues to grow, according to a news release from the Illinois Lottery.

As a progressive jackpot game, the jackpot begins at $75,000 and grows with each ticket sold across the state. With the odds of winning the top prize at 1 in 240,000, the Ultimate Diamond Jackpot game has one of the strongest odds available for a jackpot of its side, according to the Illinois Lottery.

More than 11.9 million winning Fast Play tickets have been sold already this year. As a result, Illinois Lottery players have obtained over $243.6 million in prizes. Fast Play games can be purchased in stores, online or on the Illinois Lottery app.