1 in Custody After Shooting Reported at Oakbrook Center, Police Say

Police are responding to a shooting at Oakbrook Center on Thursday night, with at least one suspect currently in custody.

According to authorities, police responded to the shopping center Thursday night after calls of shots fired.

It is unclear how many individuals were hit by gunfire, but police did confirm that at least one suspect is in custody.

It is not known at this time whether there are any other suspects at-large in the case.

NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter captured the scene around the shopping center on Thursday night, with emergency vehicles parked all over the complex on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

An eyewitness told NBC 5 that the mall was placed on lockdown at approximately 6 p.m. because of the incident, and said she was forced to hide in the stockroom of Nordstrom's.

NBC 5's Vi Nguyen was outside of Oakbrook Center shortly after the shooting:

Situation now outside Nordstroms at Oakbrook Mall. @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/EWn9hRmdRD — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) December 24, 2021

Police have shut down traffic in both directions on 22nd Street between Route 83 and Jorie Boulevard. Route 83 is also closed between 22nd Street and Butterfield Road, according to authorities.

We will continue to update this story as details emerge.