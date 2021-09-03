Labor Day Weekend: Things to Do in and Around Chicago

Labor Day weekend is expected to bring sunshine and clear skies to the Chicago area for one of the city's last moments of summer.

From North Coast and ARC music festivals to the Roscoe Village Burger Fest and Cubs games, there are plenty of ways to enjoy this holiday weekend in Chicago.

Here are some things to do around the city this weekend:

Dance Along at North Coast Music Festival

North Coast music festival is set to bring in crowds in Bridgeview Friday through Sunday, featuring artists such as Kaskade, Louis the Child and Zeds Dead, among others playing electronic dance music.

Per the recommendation of health officials, attendees will be required to show either proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result within 72 hours of entry.

Here's the lineup.

Grab a Bite at Roscoe Village Burger Fest

Some of Chicago's popular burger joints will line the streets at this weekend's festival in the city's Roscoe Village neighborhood from Friday to Sunday.

At Belmont and Damen, people can enjoy a variety of bites, as well as live entertainment and a children's area. The Roscoe Village Burger Fest will run Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Jam to House Beats at ARC Music Festival

On Saturday and Sunday, a variety of house music artists will hit the stage in Chicago's Union Park from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

ARC will also require concert-goers to show proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result within 72 hours of entry to get into the festival, citing City of Chicago recommendations.

Here's the lineup.

Explore Old Town's New HideSeek Museum

Old Town's new immersive museum is meant for people to "feel like a kid again" with a ball pit, slinky room and giant bean bag chairs, among other features.

Located at 1620 N. Wells St., HideSeek is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Catch a Cubs Game

The Chicago Cubs play the second game Friday of a four-game series against the Pittsburg Pirates at 1:20 p.m. and again Saturday and Sunday at 1:20 p.m. The team will remain at Wrigley Field through Wednesday for a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Stroll Through the Chicago Botanic Garden

The Chicago Botanic Garden in suburban Glencoe is open this weekend from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., although the Rose Terrace closes at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Due to COVID-19 mitigations, all visitors must pre-register to walk through the gardens and wear a mask indoors if not vaccinated against the virus. Parking on the weekends is free for members and costs $30 for non-members.

Visit a Classic Chicago Museum

Chicago museums return to normal operational hours last weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced, as part of Chicago's move to a full reopening.

Some museums will continue to have COVID-19 protocols in place, though. The Shedd Aquarium still asks that visitors purchase tickets in advance, but will no longer require vaccinated guests to wear masks.

Savor a Bite at Chicago Restaurants Indoors or Outside

Restaurants and bars across Chicago are allowed to return to full capacity in Phase 5, as well as allow for fully vaccinated guests to walk around without a face covering.

However, some establishments may opt to keep COVID-19 restrictions in place until further notice.

As Chicago expected sunny skies and warm temperatures this weekend, many could be on the hunt for places to wine and dine outdoors. The city is known for its foodie scene, filled with plenty of patios and rooftops.

Choose Chicago has offered up a list of places currently offering outdoor dining in Chicago. Here are some highlights:

Browse the Frida Kahlo Exhibit in Suburban Chicago

The legendary life and notable works of artist Frida Kahlo are on display this summer in the Chicago area in the new Timeless Exhibition.

Open through Sept. 6, the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and the McAnich Arts Center at the College of DuPage in suburban Glen Ellyn is featuring 26 original pieces from the 20th century artist.

Take a Trip South to See the Caverns Opening Weekend For First Time in Over 10 Years

Caverns in southern Illinois reopened to the public for the first time in over 10 years this summer, after being closed due to an abundance of caution, officials announced.

The southern attraction reopened as another spot for residents to enjoy as the state moves into Phase 5 of its coronavirus reopening plan. Until October, the caves will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Take a Swing at the Maggie Daley Park Miniature Golf Course

Maggie Daley Park’s 18-hole, Chicago-themed miniature golf course, and ribbon is open daily. In the summer, the ribbon is transformed to welcome scooter users, rollerbladers, and roller skaters. Weekend rentals are now available.

Pick Seasonal Produce at a City Farmers Market

As the city moved into Phase 5, more farmers markets across Chicago will begin welcoming residents back for the 2021 season.

Though some markets have not announced official plans for a summer reopening, others have released schedules and information concerning the upcoming kickoffs following closures last year due to the COVID pandemic.

Sail Down the Chicago River or Lake Michigan By Boat, Kayak

Take in the city's iconic architecture while sailing along the Chicago River on one of several boat tours. The 90-minute tours run every hour and a half and cost $40 for an adult and $18 for a child.

Due to COVID-19 mitigations, the Wendella boat tours require that passengers wear a face covering while on the vessel and practice social distancing.

Trying to see the city's skyscrapers from a new angle? Guided kayak tours and rentals give you a trip down the Chicago River into Lake Michigan.

Enjoy the Skyline While Relaxing on Chicago's Lakefront Beaches

Chicago beaches along Lake Michigan opened to the public with lifeguards on duty Memorial Day weekend, and have seen many residents heading over to enjoy the water.

The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.