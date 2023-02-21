Kyle Davidson Says Jonathan Toews' Health ‘All We Care About'

Davidson says Toews' health 'all we care about' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Sunday, Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews announced he is experiencing symptoms of "Long Covid and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome" which will leave him out for an undetermined amount of time.

A statement from Captain Jonathan Toews ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tn7CP57bQN — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 19, 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Is it possible Toews can make a return this season?

"I truly hope so," general manager Kyle Davidson said on the Blackhawks Pregame Live show on NBC Sports Chicago. "If he's playing for us, that means he's feeling good. And that's what we want.

"We want Jonathan to feel strong, feel healthy, and feel ready to play. Because that's what he's working towards right now. So if he's playing hockey, that means he's in a good spot health wise and that's all we care about right now."

MORE: Toews sidelined with Long COVID, immune disorder

This season, Toews has 28 points on 14 goals and 14 assists. He's played in 46 games this season in his 15th season with the Blackhawks.

Amid Toews' announcement of his condition, Davidson admitted the team does not plan to trade Toews ahead of the trade deadline. There was talk about a potential trade for Toews ahead of the deadline, contingent on his desire to be moved.

Yet, Toews will remain a Blackhawk as he recovers from his ongoing condition.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.