Knife-wielding man wounded after being shot by police responding to ‘suicidal subject' in Elgin

A 29-year-old man was wounded after being shot by an Elgin police officer early Saturday morning after officers were called to a residence for a report of a "suicidal subject," according to authorities.

Police said officers responded to the 900 block of Oak Ridge Boulevard shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday and were directed inside a residence by a caller who was looking for assistance with a 29-year-old man.

Authorities said officers observed several wounds to his neck and torso area and attempted to provide assistance.

According to police, the officer began struggling with the man, who obtained a knife and began stabbing himself before turning to the officer while still holding the knife.

Police said that the man approached an officer while holding the knife, leading to the officer to fire his weapon, striking and wounding the man.

Authorities said the officer began to administer aid after the shooting.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in stable condition, while the officer was also transported to a local hospital in accordance with department policy for observation.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force, and the officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave.

There are no witness accounts available of the shooting and no further information is currently available.