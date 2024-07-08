Country star Keith Urban will hold a surprise concert in Chicago Monday following his appearance in the city over the weekend for the NASCAR Street Race, but fans of the popular singer will need to grab tickets fast.

Carol's Pub announced the unexpected performance early Monday morning.

"Tonight, Monday, July 8 Keith Urban is coming to Carol's presented by US99 / Chicago's Country Station," the pub wrote on social media just before 8:30 a.m.

Tickets were set to go on sale at 9 a.m. for the 21 and older event. The pub said no resale or transfering of tickets would be allowed.

Urban himself also shared the news minutes later.

"CHICAGO !! bring your WILDSIDE to @carolspub tonight," he wrote, referencing his newest single "Wildside."

Urban was among the headliners who performed over the weekend at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race festival.