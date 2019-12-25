Justin Bieber Announces New Music, Tour With Stop in Chicago

The Beliebers - fans of Justin Bieber, as they're called - just got exactly what they wanted for Christmas.

With a YouTube video on Tuesday, Bieber announced new music and a nationwide tour stopping in Chicago in the coming year.

"As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through," the "Sorry" singer says in a voice-over of footage showing him walking through a desert-like landscape. "I believe that I'm right where I'm supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me."

The 90-second video reveals that Bieber will release a new album in 2020, teasing a first single called "Yummy" dropping on Jan. 3. It also hints at a new docu-series and lists tour dates all throughout next summer.

Bieber's tour starts in Seattle on May 14, with a stop at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 19. For Beliebers in the area who can't make it to that show, there are several more in the Midwest, with stops in Minneapolis and Milwaukee right after. He'll hit St. Louis in July and Michigan twice in August, first in Grand Rapids then in Detroit.

"I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I'm at in my life," Bieber says in the video. "I'm excited to perform it and to tour it."

This will be his first full-length album since 2015's "Purpose," which claimed the top spot on the Billboard chart following its release. Bieber - who married Hailey Baldwin in 2018 - last toured for that album in 2016, playing two shows at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

"We all have different stories. I'm just excited to share mine," Bieber says in the video. "It's music that I've loved the most out of anything I've done."