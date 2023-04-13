Jonathan Toews Scores a Goal in Final Game as a Chicago Blackhawk

Jonathan Toews scores a goal in final game as a Hawk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

You can't script this stuff.

In his final game in a Blackhawks sweater, Jonathan Toews scored a goal in the second period.

A beautiful assist on the money from Andreas Athanasiou, he fed Toews near the goal for a tip-in off Toews' stick for his 15th goal of the season.

Toews celebrated in fashion, going down on a knee and pumping his fist. The NBC Sports Chicago broadcast found his father, Brian, who also celebrated his son's goal from the stands.

JONATHAN TOEWS LIGHTS THE LAMP! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YrlD1eDD8y — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) April 14, 2023

All that's left for him and the Blackhawks to accomplish on an already special Thursday night would be a win over the Philadelphia Flyers, which would be fitting, considering Toews and the Hawks won their first Stanley Cup of the dynasty against the Flyers.

Toews interviewed with NBC Sports Chicago's Chris Vosters and his former teammate, Patrick Sharp, after the first intermission.

He mentioned his slight struggle with keeping his emotions in check to stay in the competition of the game. But he also mentioned his gratefulness for the 16 years he spent in Chicago with the Blackhawks.

"Obviously, on an individual level, been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings," Toews said. "Things kind of run through your mind over the last few weeks, and you know what that's like, all good things come to an end. I think I can be very appreciative, very grateful for those memories and especially the ones we shared together."

