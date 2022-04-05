Joliet Authorities Find Probable Human Remains Along Des Plaines River

Authorities say that possible human remains have been found along the banks of the Des Plaines River in suburban Joliet, and that an investigation is underway to identify the body.

According to authorities, officers were called to Zenith Energy terminals, located in the 1000 block of West Laraway Road, after workers discovered skeletal remains on the south bank of the river.

Officers determined that the remains were “in an advanced state of decomposition,” and that evidence found at the scene suggests that they “are of human origin.”

The Will County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, and was asked to collect the remains for processing and testing.

If anyone has information related to the incident, they are asked to call 815-724-3020, or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.