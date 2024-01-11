Jill Biden in Chicago Thursday for women's health event

First Lady Jill Biden will visit Illinois Thursday to attend a Chicago event as part of the White House Initiative on Women's Health Research, a press release said.

Biden is expected to land at O'Hare International Airport at 12:45 p.m., according to the White House. At 1:30 p.m., she will travel to the University of Illinois Chicago to attend the event, which is meant to highlight "the importance of advancing research on mesopause and women's health," the release said.

Academy Award winning actress and women's health advocate Halle Berry will also be in attendance at the event, the release added.

Thursday evening, Biden is expected fly to Connecticut for another event, the release went on to say.

The U.S. Palestinian Community Network's Chicago chapter announced it plans to protest Biden's visit. A similar protest was held in November during a Chicago visit from Joe Biden.