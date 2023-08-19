Jet ski operator seriously injured in crash on suburban Antioch lake

One person was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a boat on Petite Lake in north suburban Antioch, authorities said.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a 53-year-old Crystal Lake man, who was operating a Yamaha jet ski, struck the front of a deck boat while traveling westbound across Petite Lake at around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday. He was thrown from the watercraft facedown into the water and was initially unconscious following the incident, police said. A good Samaritan quickly jumped in and rescued the man, who was taken to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The operator of the deck boat, which was entering the lake from the Long Channel, wasn't injured.

Sheriff's deputies said alcohol was likely a factor for the operator of the Yamaha. The crash remained under investigation as of late Saturday.