Jeni's releases new ‘Punk Stargonaut' ice cream flavors ahead of solar eclipse

With the solar eclipse just over a week away, a beloved Midwest ice cream company has unveiled special flavors to go along with the historic occasion.

The "Punk Stargonaut" collection features four new flavors along with "Space Dust," an ice cream topping described as "evaporating with a crackling pop."

The four new flavors include "Supermoon," Nebula Berry," "Purple Star Born" and "Cosmic Bloom."

The eclipse-inspired flavors are all described by their celestial origins, with "Supermoon" being created by the "moon dust that glitters in the sky during a harvest supermoon" with a candied violet and marshmallow flavor meant to resemble cereal milk.

As for the Nebula Berry, Jeni's said the flavor "appears to grow wild and untamed across this lush planet," described as a "radiant hot pink with a bright blue center" when ripe. As for the flavor, you can expect a blueberry and raspberry mix with an elderflower fragrance.

According to Jeni's, the "Purple Star Born" was discovered in the bioluminescent bay of a meteor and turns a deep shade of violet in the sunlight, with flavors of Concord grape and blackcurrant.

The "Cosmic Bloom" is difficult to cultivate as it blossoms only under three full moons, and is said to have flavors of mandarin, kiwi and passionfruit.

More information on the flavors and how to order them can be found here.