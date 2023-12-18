Suburban high school freshman dies following stroke after swim practice

A freshman student at Geneva Community High School died on Sunday evening after suffering a stroke following swim practice earlier this month, according to the school's principal.

In an email to students, staff and faculty, Geneva Community High School Principal Tom Rogers announced the death of James Oliver on Monday evening. James suffered an arteriovenous malformation, a hemorrhagic stroke, after participating in swim practice on Dec. 8.

"As a school community, our thoughts are with his brother, Sean, a GHS junior, his family and friends, and our hearts are mourning this loss," Rogers' said in the email, in part.

The email included information about resources for students coping with grief in wake of James' passing. Counselors, social workers and psychologists will be available during the school day for students who need someone to talk to, according to the principal.

Students seeking additional help are encouraged to visit the following resources:

Crisis Hotline - Call or text 988

Tri-City Family Services

A GoFundMe fundraiser page, which was created to help financially support James' family as he remained hospitalized, has raised more than $30,000 of its $50,000 goal. According to the fundraiser, James passed away at 7 p.m. Sunday - alongside his immediate family.

"The family wishes to give their deepest thanks to everyone who offered thoughts and prayers for James throughout his ordeal," the organizer of the fundraiser said. "This support during such a painful experience was enormously meaningful and will never be forgotten."