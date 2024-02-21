Jackpot-winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $600,000 sold at suburban grocery store

One lucky lottery player in the Chicago suburbs got a lucky start to their week after purchasing a jackpot-winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $600,000.

The winning ticket was sold at the Northbrook Mariano's, located at 2323 Capital Drive, for Monday's midday drawing.

For selling the winning ticket, the Northbrook Mariano's receives a $6,000 bonus, amounting to 1% of the jackpot's value.

According to the Illinois Lottery, over 1.8 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold so far this year, with players taking home over $9.9 million in prizes.

Those who win prizes have one year from the drawing date to claim their winnings. Winners are encouraged to write the name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim.

Lucky Day Lotto is only played in Illinois, offering twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

More information about games offered can be found at the Illinois Lottery's website.