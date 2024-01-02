Jackpot-winning $842M Powerball ticket sold in Midwest

One lucky Powerball player in the Midwest is starting off the new year as a newly-minted millionaire -- eight-hundred times over.

According to Powerball officials, one ticket sold in Michigan for Monday's Powerball drawing matched all six numbers to win a whopping jackpot of $842.4 million.

Michigan Lottery's website reported the ticket was sold at Food Castle of Grand Blanc, at 3035 E. Grand Blanc Rd. in Grand Blanc, approximately 60 miles outside Detroit.

The lucky winner will have the choice between either a lump cash sum of $425.2 million, or an annuity of $842.4 million, officials said, noting that the annuity option comes with one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by five percent each year.

According to Powerball officials, this is the 10th-largest U.S. jackpot ever won, and the first time a Powerball jackpot was won on New Year's Day.

Powerball players in several other states also won big in Monday's drawing: four tickets sold in California, Connecticut, Florida and Maryland all matched five numbers to win $1 million, and two tickets sold in Florida and Texas won $2 million.

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were white balls 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and red Powerball 1. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, lottery officials said. The next Powerball drawing, with an estimated jackpot of $20 million, takes place Wednesday.