‘It's very, very meaningful:' Thousands walk to Des Plaines for Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Editor's Note: Full coverage on the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe can be found in Spanish on Telemundo here.

Hundreds of thousands of Catholics from across the state and the country were continuing to make their way to Des Plaines, Illinois by foot, car, bus or bike early Tuesday morning for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

According to the Archdiocese of Chicago, the pilgrimage -- a two-day celebration that began with an opening mass at 8 p.m. Monday at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, and continued overnight -- is the largest honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe outside of Mexico.

Early Tuesday, hundreds were still lined up, candles and flowers in hand, to visit the Shrine to fulfill or make "mandas" -- promises -- to Our Lady. According to the Archdioceses, these are made for a specific need or concern, such as loss, lack of employment, physical and emotional health, immigration issues or family unity.

One group of hundreds with a large band visiting the Shrine from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Chicago's Sheridan Park neighborhood had been walking for nearly seven hours, NBC 5's Sandra Torres reported.

When they arrived, they played Las Mañanitas, a traditional serenade, Torres said.

Another visitor, who came by foot and by car from Albany Park, described why so many people make the long trek by foot to visit the Shrine.

"I don't know how to explain it to you. For them, it's like seeing the Virgin Mary, who is basically like a second mother to them. And celebrating her birthday. It's very, very meaningful."

She added that the celebration in the suburbs creates the opportunity to have a "little piece of Mexico."

"Even though we're miles away from Mexico, we're still celebrating," she said, adding that she expects people to visit through Wednesday.

In 1996, the 800-pound replica of the the famed Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico City was brought to Des Plaines, organizers said, and pilgrimages began in the early 2000s. According to the Archdiocese, the shrine is the first of its kind placed outside of Mexico.

Considered one of the most significant cultural and religious observances in the world, the event marks the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Virgin Mary. According to the Catholic faith, the Blessed Mother appeared to Juan Diego, a peasant who later became a saint, on Dec. 12, 1531.

This year, the theme of the celebration is peace and unity, officials said.

According to officials, more than 200,000 people are expected to visit the shrine through Tuesday.

The procession to Des Plaines will be televised on Telemundo Chicago and NBC 5 Chicago. The schedule of events for Tuesday can be found below:

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12

12 a.m. Solemn Midnight Mass (Bilingual) * In the plaza if weather permits

1 a.m. Prayer of the Holy Rosary (Plaza)

5 a.m. Solemn Mass (St. Joseph Chapel)

7 a.m. Serenade (Mañanitas) (St. Joseph Chapel) (Bilingual)

8 a.m. Prayer of the Holy Rosary (St. Joseph Chapel)

9 a.m. Prayer of the Holy Rosary (St. Joseph Chapel)

10 a.m. Prayer of the Holy Rosary (St. Joseph Chapel)

11 a.m. Prayer of the Holy Rosary (St. Joseph Chapel)

12 p.m. Solemn Mass (St. Joseph Chapel) (Bilingual)

1 p.m. Prayer of the Holy Rosary (St. Joseph Chapel)

2 p.m. Prayer of the Holy Rosary (St. Joseph Chapel)

3 p.m. Solemn Mass (St. Joseph Chapel) (Bilingual)

4 p.m. Prayer of the Holy Rosary (St. Joseph Chapel)

4 p.m. Confessions (until 6:30 p.m.)

5 pm. Prayer of the Holy Rosary (St. Joseph Chapel)

5:30 p.m. Holy Hour (Plaza)

7 p.m. Solemn Closing Mass (Bilingual)

Celebrant: Very Rev. Esequiel Sanchez

-Reenactment of the Guadalupe Apparitions

-The announcement of the winners for the Grand Raffle

“Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe 2023” – Live, local celebratory coverage (Noticiero Telemundo Chicago at 4pm, 4:30pm and 5pm) – Noticiero Telemundo Chicago continues its live team coverage of this year’s “Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe” celebration on its grandest day of importance. Zully Ramírez and Hernán Fratto will anchor the news from Des Plaines with Jose Gonzalez providing on-site reports. Ivon Espitia will once again deliver live reports from St. John, Ind. NOTE: Additional “Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe” coverage will be featured on multiple morning/afternoon/evening editions of Noticiero Telemundo Chicago and NBC 5 News beginning on Wed, Dec. 6.

